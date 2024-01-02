Register
Road closure in Kenilworth – Warwickshire drivers urged to take care on roads due to flooding

Police are urging people to be cautious
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:42 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:43 GMT
Castle Road in Kenilworth is currently closed between the main entrance to Kenilworth Castle and Castle Hill. Photo by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police.Castle Road in Kenilworth is currently closed between the main entrance to Kenilworth Castle and Castle Hill. Photo by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police.
Castle Road in Kenilworth is currently closed between the main entrance to Kenilworth Castle and Castle Hill. Photo by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious of surface water on the roads this monring (Tuesday) after more heavy rain.

Castle Road in Kenilworth is currently closed between the main entrance to Kenilworth Castle and Castle Hill.

Warwickshire Police said: "The road closure is in place for a reason. Dn not move the barriers/signs.

"One car has already broken down in the ford and remains there until the water level drops. Please don't add yours to the collection."

Last night, police were called to the A46 under the bridge near Snitterfield when a car spun after hitting the water.

Officers said the dangerous driving conditions are still affecting rural roads in south Warwickshire and urged people to be cautious.

