Road closure leads to traffic delays between Leamington and Warwick as engineers tackle gas leak

Princes Drive is currently closed at the junction of Myton Road due to a gas leak.

Princes Drive is currently closed at the junction of Myton Road due to a gas leak.

The closure is causing major delays in the area.

Teams from local gas network Cadent are working to fix the leak identified on a gas pipe under the junction of Myton Road and Princes Drive.

Advertisement

A Cadent spokesperson said: “The leak is under control, but is in a very difficult place for us to access, therefore we have had no choice but to close the road.

“We know that this will cause traffic issues in the local area, and we really appreciate everyone’s patience.

Advertisement

“Once we’ve got down to the pipe and assessed the nature of the leak, we’ll have a much better idea how long this will take repair, but please be assured we are working as quickly and as safely as possible”

This pipeline is part of a network that distributes gas to thousands of homes in the local area, for heating, hot water and cooking.

Advertisement