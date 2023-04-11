Road closure: Major delays expected in south Warwickshire after crash on M40

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area

Major traffic delays are expected in the area this morning (Tuesday) after a collision on the M40.

Police said that the northbound motorway is currently closed between junction 11 (Banbury) to junction 12 (Gaydon).

There has also been a minor collision on the southbound carriageway between the same junctions. The southbound stretch is down to two lanes.

Police said: "At this time, both carriageways are closed and are likely to be for a number of hours.