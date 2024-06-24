Road closure: Major delays north of Rugby after lorry fire on M6
There are currently major delays north of Rugby after a lorry fire on M6.
The motorway is closed northbound at junction 2 M69 (Coventry) and congestion is going back to just after junction 1 at Rugby.
Surrounding routes are also congested including the A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass and the A426 past Churchover.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue AService said on X/Twitter: "Crews from Nuneaton, Coleshill and Water Bowser from Coleshill attending lorry fire on M6. M6 currently closed northbound junction 2 to 3."