Road closure: Major delays north of Rugby after lorry fire on M6

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jun 2024, 17:55 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 17:56 BST
There are currently major delays north of Rugby after a lorry fire on M6.

The motorway is closed northbound at junction 2 M69 (Coventry) and congestion is going back to just after junction 1 at Rugby.

Surrounding routes are also congested including the A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass and the A426 past Churchover.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue AService said on X/Twitter: "Crews from Nuneaton, Coleshill and Water Bowser from Coleshill attending lorry fire on M6. M6 currently closed northbound junction 2 to 3."

