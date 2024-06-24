Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are currently major delays north of Rugby after a lorry fire on M6.

The motorway is closed northbound at junction 2 M69 (Coventry) and congestion is going back to just after junction 1 at Rugby.

Surrounding routes are also congested including the A46 Coventry Eastern Bypass and the A426 past Churchover.

