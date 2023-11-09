Police said that the A3400 Clopton Bridge in Stratford is going to be closed in both directions for several hours, and is unlikely to reopen until later in the day (Thursday November 9).

A police spokesperson said: "Commuters and motorists are advised to plan their route in the morning and avoid the area where possible, allowing for extra time, as traffic in and around Stratford is anticipated to be extremely busy as a result of this closure. Thank you for your patience."