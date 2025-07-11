Road closure: Two crashes near Rugby are causing delays in the area
Two crashes near Rugby are causing delays in the area this afternoon and evening (Friday)
Warwickshire Police said the A5 near the junction with Rugby Road is likely to be closed for some time following the collision between a van and a car.
"Please avoid the area if you can," they added.
"Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam can call 101 quoting incident 287 of 11 July 2025."
Additionally, there has been a crash on the M1 southbound near junction 17, which is causing long delays between junctions 17 and 18.