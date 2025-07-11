Road closure: Two crashes near Rugby are causing delays in the area

Two crashes near Rugby are causing delays in the area this afternoon and evening (Friday)

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police said the A5 near the junction with Rugby Road is likely to be closed for some time following the collision between a van and a car.

"Please avoid the area if you can," they added.

"Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam can call 101 quoting incident 287 of 11 July 2025."

Additionally, there has been a crash on the M1 southbound near junction 17, which is causing long delays between junctions 17 and 18.