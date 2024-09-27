Road Closure Update: More roads in Warwickshire closed due to flooding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The predicted heavy rain has caused more flooding across Warwickshire.

Yesterday (September 26), the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Warwickshire which saw heavy rain predicted through last night to this morning (September 27).

Due to the heavy rain several roads in the county have been closed.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “Heavy rain continues to cause travel issues across the county, so if you're out and about today, please don't drive through flooded roads, as the water could be deeper than you think.”

Flood warnings are still in place in parts of south Warwickshire.

This morning the council closed six roads: Leamington Road, Princethorpe, near to Ladys RC School, Mill Street, Shipston on Stour, A4091 Tamworth Road Middleton, from Park Lane to Church Lane, Spon Lane, Grendon (at the bridge near Bradley Green Nursery), Dark Lane, Hatton and the A425 Radford Road, Leamington.

At around 4.45pm, ahead of the evening rush hour, the council has provided an updated list of closures – which includes some new additions.

The council also added that more rain has been forecast for the county over the weekend.

Here is the current list:

Welsh Road, Offchurch Main Road, Wolston Leamington Road, Princethorpe Mill Street, Shipston Spon Lane, Grendon A4091 Tamworth Road, Middleton Dark Lane, Hatton Main Street Grandborough, near Castle Lane A425 Radford Road, Leamington

Warwickshire County Council are asking people to avoid the above areas as said the roads will be “regularly assessed and re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so”.

To report any floods, on roads or not, at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding