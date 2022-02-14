Road reopens after crash near Rugby

There are traffic delays this morning (Monday) near Rugby due to a crash on the Straight Mile.
The Straight Mile near Rugby has been reopened following a crash this morning (Monday).
A collision on the B4453 near Bourton on Dunsmore turn off had partially blocking the road, affecting traffic across the area.
Traffic on the roads should start getting back to normal soon.
Photo by Dave Hastings.