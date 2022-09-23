Road reopens after major crash near Warwick and Kenilworth

There are major delays in the area due to a crash on the A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth.

The A46 southbound carriageway has reopened following a big crash near Warwick and Kenilworth.

Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene following the collision between A452 (Leek Wootton) and A429, which resulted in a large amount of debris on the road.