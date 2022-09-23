Register
Road reopens after major crash near Warwick and Kenilworth

National Highways says there will still be slight delays in the area

By Philip Hibble
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 12:08 pm
There are major delays in the area due to a crash on the A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth.
The A46 southbound carriageway has reopened following a big crash near Warwick and Kenilworth.

Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene following the collision between A452 (Leek Wootton) and A429, which resulted in a large amount of debris on the road.

Drivers were stuck on the road for a long time as emergency services cleared the scene. National Highways says the road has now reopened but there will still be slight delays in the area.

