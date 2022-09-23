Road reopens after major crash near Warwick and Kenilworth
National Highways says there will still be slight delays in the area
The A46 southbound carriageway has reopened following a big crash near Warwick and Kenilworth.
Multiple emergency vehicles were called to the scene following the collision between A452 (Leek Wootton) and A429, which resulted in a large amount of debris on the road.
Drivers were stuck on the road for a long time as emergency services cleared the scene. National Highways says the road has now reopened but there will still be slight delays in the area.