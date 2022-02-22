Rugby councillors to call for 20mph limit outside all schools in the borough after recent collision involving pupil

Rugby councillors are set to call for a 20mph speed limit outside all schools in the borough following a recent collision involving a pupil outside Riverside School in Newbold.
Councillors Ramesh Srivastava and Jim Ellis have delivered a notice of motion, meaning to issue will be discovered at Rugby's council meeting this evening, February 22.
Cllr Srivastava said: "Health advice tells us - we need children to walk to school but parents need to be assured of their safety."
"There are health issues that tell us that children need to walk a certain distance but parents tell us that, while they agree, they need to feel that the route to school is safer - especially if kids are walking along a busy A road or a confusing main road."
"Some of this is psychological and perceptual - but that doesn't mean it isn't a real fear."
Cllr Ellis added: "This is why we are asking for formal adoption of RoSPA guidance at RBC and the leader to write to Warwickshire County Council to request standardised zones outside of schools.
"Some schools have them and others don't - it needs to be equalised."