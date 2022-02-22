Rugby councillors to call for 20mph limit outside all schools in the borough after recent collision involving pupil

L:R, Cllr Ellis and Cllr Srivastava.

Rugby councillors are set to call for a 20mph speed limit outside all schools in the borough following a recent collision involving a pupil outside Riverside School in Newbold.

Councillors Ramesh Srivastava and Jim Ellis have delivered a notice of motion, meaning to issue will be discovered at Rugby's council meeting this evening, February 22.

Cllr Srivastava said: "Health advice tells us - we need children to walk to school but parents need to be assured of their safety."

"There are health issues that tell us that children need to walk a certain distance but parents tell us that, while they agree, they need to feel that the route to school is safer - especially if kids are walking along a busy A road or a confusing main road."

"Some of this is psychological and perceptual - but that doesn't mean it isn't a real fear."

Cllr Ellis added: "This is why we are asking for formal adoption of RoSPA guidance at RBC and the leader to write to Warwickshire County Council to request standardised zones outside of schools.