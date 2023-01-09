When we kicked off a new series of pothole watch with a look at Cawston Lane and asked for your suggestions of other problems in and around Rugby, one of the favourites was the stretch of the A428 linking Houlton and Dirft.

A broken surface on the side of the road and a deep ridge in the middle, this is the view from the Nortoft Lane junction back towards Houlton, just a small part of the problems on that stretch of the A428.

It’s not just a single pothole but a string of them, with ridges and furrows adding to the issues.

With the high number of vehicles and the variety of construction work going on in the area it’s no surprise the road is in a bad state. We played it safe in trying to capture this shot, looking back towards Houlton from near the Barby turning (that minor road, Nortoft Lane, is probably worse).

The problems are principally in West Northamptonshire Council territory but maybe they can come to cross-border agreement with Warwickshire to be sure every blemish in that area gets addressed.