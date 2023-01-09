It’s not just a single pothole but a string of them, with ridges and furrows adding to the issues.
With the high number of vehicles and the variety of construction work going on in the area it’s no surprise the road is in a bad state. We played it safe in trying to capture this shot, looking back towards Houlton from near the Barby turning (that minor road, Nortoft Lane, is probably worse).
The problems are principally in West Northamptonshire Council territory but maybe they can come to cross-border agreement with Warwickshire to be sure every blemish in that area gets addressed.
If you know a pothole we should take a closer look at, email pothole watch at: [email protected]