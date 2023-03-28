The roads around Rugby have their fair share of pothole problems – with the responsibility to sort them lying with Warwickshire, Leicestershire or West Northamptonshire councils.

And a famous pothole campaigner from the latter patch has come up with a brainwave fix for those huge craters in the road - hot water and a Pot Noodle.

Mark Morrell, of Brackley, well known as Mr Pothole, has teamed up with Pot Noodle this week in a new campaign let the government know the motoring public is fed up with potholes.

"Since nothing fills a hole like Pot Noodle, who better to team up with to highlight the ridiculous state of the UK's roads than a Pot Noodle?” he said.

Mark Morrell, aka Mr Pothole, fixes a pothole with Pot Noodle as the first step in his new potty campaign

The news was broken by our sister paper the Banbury Guardian, which covers Brackley - but Mr Pothole has appealed to anyone who is angry about the state of the roads to get in touch.

“Send us pictures of your worst, local potholes using the hashtag and tagging your local council,” he said.

The utterly potty campaign comes as the disintegration of Britain’s roads continues, with the instant noodle brand stepping in because quite simply ‘nothing fills a hole like Pot Noodle’.

The country’s already dire pothole crisis has worsened as freezing temperatures and heavy rain enter the cracks in the road and expand when frozen, causing the surface to crumble.

Mark Morrell has teamed up with Pot Noodle to shame Government and local authorities into getting road surfaces repaired

The recent £200m budget announced to help repair Britain’s roads is just a drop in the ocean, Mr Pothole says, with surveys reporting that more than £14 billion is needed to fix the backlog of repairs.

So to keep Brits from flipping their lids or flying into a rage hotter than a Bombay Bad Boy at the scope of the problem, Pot Noodle has decided to take a stand by teaming up with Mr Pothole, who has been on a long-standing mission to tackle Britain’s pothole problem.

He was first inspired to crusade for safer roads after seeing his home town heavily affected by the pothole crisis.

He has been campaigning for over ten years to bring attention to the dangers of potholes and lobby the government to invest more into road maintenance.

He has also amused fans along the way with creative ideas, such as nicknaming a pothole ‘Jurassic Pothole’ and placing dinosaur figurines alongside it.

He said: “The pothole crisis across the UK is an increasingly serious issue and something I have been campaigning on for for over ten years.

“During this period I have had to use my noodle with stunts to highlight just how bad potholes are, from floating plastic ducks in water filled potholes, birthday cakes, fishing rods and model submarines.

“When I heard about Pot Noodle’s campaign, I was up for it. What better way to fill a pothole than with Pot Noodles to highlight (in a light-hearted way) this serious issue.”

This new potty partnership will see some of the nation’s worst potholes filled to the brim with Pot Noodle Chicken and Mushroom.

You are asked to share pictures of the worst potholes in the Rugby area on social media, tagging your local council, @potnoodle, @mrpotholeUK with the hashtag #NothingFillsAHoleLikePotNoodle.

