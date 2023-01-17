New traffic lights are set to appear on a main road around Rugby as part of the response to a major new housing development.

The junction is in line for traffic lights as a result of the 860 new homes being built on Ashlawn Road. Photo: Google Street View.

The junction between Ashlawn Road, Barby Road and Onley Lane is set to get the lights and the county council is consulting now on its plans, part of the way of dealing with the extra 860 homes being built closer to Cock Robin Island.

The expected boom in traffic from the site saw a well-documented stand-off over the effect on Dunchurch crossroads until a deal was agreed to create a right-turn filter there.

In the opposite direction the junction by the Paddox pub has been remodelled with lights – and now change is afoot at the crossroads.

Barby Road, ironically, is a main route to and from St Cross which many residents want to see upgraded and key services returned as the population grows – and there is no doubt that at busy times it can take a while to turn right from there onto Barby Road or to go across to Onley Lane (referred to as Onley Road in the county council documentation despite the evidence of maps etc).

But some road users are anti-traffic lights and they have chance to comment by February 9.

The junction will have a controlled crossing for pedestrians on Barby Road, for pedestrians and cyclists on Onley Lane, plus an uncontrolled crossing on Ashlawn Road on the Hillmorton side of the junction, with a refuge being installed as part of the work.

