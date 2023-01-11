It could soon be even easier to pick up a steak bake or a vegan sausage roll as the Gibbets Cross Service Station owners want to get rid of the hand car wash and bring in a Greggs.

The site of the hand car wash at Gibbets Cross Service Station that is in line to become a Greggs outlet. Photo: Google Street View

Hot-on-the-heels of the news that a Greggs is on its way to Elliott’s Field, the popular Applegreen filling station could see a dedicated pod built away from the existing forecourt shop.

The location at the roundabout where the A5 crosses the A426, is a busy spot and the planning application has gone in to Rugby Borough Council, ref: R22/1340, with responses due by January 31.

The supporting documents say, ‘ The proposed Greggs pod will be operated with up to five full-time and, when necessary, three part-time staff. The intended opening hours will be as currently operated by the service station, being 24 hours every day’.