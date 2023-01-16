Section of M42 in Warwickshire closed due to HGV fire - delays expected across the region

National Highways is advising drivers to allow extra time for journeys and to avoid the area if at all possible today.

This load of hay caught fire on the M42 earlier today

A HGV fire has closed a section of the M42 in Warwickshire which is expected to stay shut during the peak traffic time and into the evening.

The HGV was carrying hay bales which have caught fire on the M42 southbound carriageway, south of Birmingham, between junctions 3a (the M40 interchange) and 3 (Portway).

The fire was reported at around 1.30pm today and emergency services are on scene dealing with the incident.

The southbound carriageway remains closed with congestion building in the area.