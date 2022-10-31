Security incident at Birmingham New Street continues to affect rail services through Rugby
Rail users have faced disruption this afternoon after a security incident was declared at Birmingham New Street station.
The station was evacuated and no trains were allowed in or out.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the station in connection with reports of a suspect package but shortly befpre 5pm it was reported that specialist officers had examined the item and it was no longer being treated as suspicious.
Though this means the station has reopened, travellers wanting to use routes to or from New Street are advised to check their journeys, with National Rail saying, ‘trains may still be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 100 minutes as services return to normal’.
Its website sets out what alternative arrangements have been put in place.
Not all of Rugby’s services pass through New Street, with many of them using the West Coast Main Line and heading to and from the north-west on the Trent Valley route via Nuneaton and Tamworth to Stafford.