Serious crash in Rugby – emergency services are currently at scene

Police are advising people to avoid the area

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 1:53pm
There has been a serious collision near Clifton Road in Rugby, close to the junction with Butlin Road.
Warwickshire Police are at the scene and asking people to avoid the area if possible.

We will bring you more on this when we get it.