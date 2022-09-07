Serious crash near Lutterworth is causing severe traffic delays in the area
Emergency services are currently dealing with a crash on the M1
A serious crash on the M1 near Lutterworth has led to long delays in the area.
The motorway was closed earlier this afternoon in both directions from junctions 20 (Lutterworth) to 21 (Leicester).
This is leading to congestion just after junction 19 (Catthorpe Interchange) and on other roads in the area.
Police are advising people to avoid the area if possible.