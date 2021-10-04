Serious crash shuts stretch of motorway near Rugby

A stretch of the M1 heading near Rugby is closed following a serious crash in the early hours of Monday morning (October 4).

Reports say a lorry and a car were involved in the collision at the Catthorpe Interchange at around 3.30am.

National Highways is warning the northbound carriageway from junction 18 near Crick is set to remain shut for most of the morning.