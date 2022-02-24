Smartphones at the ready as North Warwickshire gets high tech parking

The car park in Atherstone, former cattle market, Station Street.

The cashless car parking revolution has reached North Warwickshire with the launch of a partnership between the borough council and the mobile phone app RingGo.

There are no fees attached, so the council has highlighted that paying with RingGo is the same cost as paying at a pay-and-display machine - but using the app cuts out the need to queue up to pay or hurry back to their vehicle to top up a parking session.

The service is already in use in nearby council areas including Warwick, Stratford-on-Avon and Birmingham.

The app can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play and users must then register their details to create an account.

Council leader Cllr David Wright said: “Our recent collaboration with RingGo signifies our commitment to providing more convenient ways to make payments and utilising the development of modern technology. We hope that residents and visitors will find the app to be a quick and easy way to pay for parking without the need to carry cash.”

RingGo managing director Peter O’Driscoll said: “The expansion of the RingGo network in North Warwickshire will keep drivers front-of-mind for convenience, safety and accessibility. We want to make sure that all motorists have the right tools to not only make journeys easier, but also safer.

"The RingGo app enables drivers to effortlessly manage all parking services from their smartphone device in a convenient way.”