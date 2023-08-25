Some roadworks near Rugby will be lifted in full across bank holiday weekend

National Highways hope this will help those getting away for a long weekend

National Highways has announced it will be lifting almost 1,000 miles of roadworks across the country to help people using the roads for late summer getaways to the seaside, airports and theme parks.

A number of roadworks located in and around Rugby are set to be lifted over the bank holiday weekend to help people travelling around.

The removal of the roadworks across the country are set to be completed by 6am on Friday, August 25 in anticipation of the increased bank holiday traffic. They will then not be put back in place until the early hours of Tuesday, August 29.

Frank Bird of National Highways said: “It’s really important that drivers play their part in helping to keep people moving this August bank holiday because we expect roads to be busy. We’d say it’s good practice to make sure there is enough fuel to reach the destination and we’d also remind people to keep an eye on the gauge during the journey.

“We’re also calling on motorists to plan regular rest stops because we know that long journeys can be tiring. Every two hours we’d advise people to stop, grab a coffee and get some fresh air for at least 15 minutes before carrying on with their trip.”

Lifted roadworks are as follows:

- A5 Magna Park to Burbage (five miles of roadworks)

- M1 Junction 16 to 19 (five miles of roadworks)

- M1 Junction 16 (0.75 miles of roadworks)

- M1 Junction 19 to 20 (0.5 miles of roadworks)

- M1 Junction 17 to 16 (0.75 miles of roadworks)