South Warwickshire bridge closed to traffic due to crash - repair works are ongoing

Bidford-on-Avon Bridge is closed to vehicles following the impact from a crash on Saturday August 10 which caused significant structural damage.

The vehicle struck the inner side of the bridge, on the B4085 Honeybourne Road before becoming jammed, and damaged the parapet and cutwater, which form part of the bridge’s support structure.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: "The bridge has now been closed to all vehicles while engineers assess the damage and then organise a programme of repairs.

"Scaffolding has been erected to enable a closer inspection of the stone to assess the damage and the timescale for the repairs will be published once this has been completed. It will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Bidford-on-Avon Bridge is closed to vehicles following the impact from a crash on Saturday August 10 which caused significant structural damage. (Photo: Warwickshire County Council).

"Drivers wishing to access the village’s businesses are advised that car parks are available to the south (Big Meadow) and north (Saxon Fields) of the bridge. Both are within a short walk to the village.

"As a result of this closure, National Grid has deferred resurfacing work at Binton Bridge in Welford-on-Avon to offer motorists a diversion using Barton Road."

Cllr Jan Matecki, portfolio holder for transport and planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “I’m very grateful to county council officers who worked with the police over the weekend to stop any other vehicles from trying to use the bridge. It was very quickly sealed off, preventing any additional damage to the structure while its bearing capacity is compromised.

“Unfortunately, we don’t yet know when the bridge will reopen. In the meantime, I would ask drivers to please bear with us and follow the signed diversions. We fully understand the inconvenience this will bring, and we will do all we can to ensure the bridge is safely reopened as soon as possible.

“I’d also like to extend our thanks to National Grid who deferred work at Welford to allow us to use the road by Binton Bridge as a diversion.”