The A46 between Kenilworth and Coventry will re-open early tonight

The A46 between Kenilworth and Coventry will re-open early at Midnight tonight (Tuesday April 29)

The bypass was set to re-open on Thursday May 1.

But Kenilworth Council has just said: “We are pleased to report that the A46 will reopen earlier than planned by midnight tonight (Tuesday 29 April 2025).

"Two lanes will be open on both sides of the carriageway with a 50mph speed limit.”

The busy link between Coventry and Kenilworth has been closed since April 11 to allow HS2 to slide a massive 14,500-tonne concrete box structure into position beneath the road.

This will allow high-speed trains between London and Birmingham to pass under the A46.

Over the past three weeks the works have had a big impact on residents and motorists driving in and around the town.