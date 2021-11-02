Three-car crash closes A5 in both directions near Rugby

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car smash on the A5 near Rugby tonight (Tuesday November 2).

An eight-mile stretch of the road is likely to remain shut both ways between Weedon Bec and Kilsby for some time following the smash near Watford.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: "Full closures on both the A5 and the B5385 Station Road are expected to remain into tonight while the emergency services deal with the incident.