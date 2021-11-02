Three-car crash closes A5 in both directions near Rugby

Emergency services are at the scene of a three-car smash on the A5 near Rugby tonight (Tuesday November 2).
An eight-mile stretch of the road is likely to remain shut both ways between Weedon Bec and Kilsby for some time following the smash near Watford.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: "Full closures on both the A5 and the B5385 Station Road are expected to remain into tonight while the emergency services deal with the incident.
"Please avoid the area and use alternative routes to avoid delays."