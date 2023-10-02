Register
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Three people in hospital after five vehicle collision on A5 near Rugby

The road was closed for around eight hours
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 12:34 BST
Three people are in hospital following a five vehicle collision on the A5 near Rugby.

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Friday (September 29) on the A5 Watling Road, between Kilsby and Daventry, near Watford. The road was closed in both directions for around eight hours to allow for investigations and recovery.

Police say the driver of a grey Alfa Romeo Guilia car travelling northbound towards Rugby was in collision with the driver of a black Audi car travelling in the opposite direction towards Weedon.

The incident happened on the A5 near Watford.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Following the impact, the Alfa Romeo collided with the oncoming driver of a blue Ford Mondeo car and the Audi collided with the driver of a grey Skoda Superb car, travelling in the opposite direction. This caused the Skoda to collide with the driver of a white Nissan Interstar van.

“As a result of the collision, the driver of the Alfa Romeo – a man in his 60s from Derbyshire sustained serious injuries along with his passenger – a female in her 20s – who were both taken to University Hospital Coventry.

“The driver of the Ford Mondeo – a man in his 50s from Northamptonshire – was also taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

"All the other drivers and passengers were not injured.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000606155.

