Traffic: Busy south Warwickshire road set to be closed for hours after crash

By Staff Reporter
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 08:52 BST
A main route through south Warwickshire has been closed after a crash.
A main route through south Warwickshire has been closed this morning (Friday August 22) after a crash.

Warwickshire Police issued a message at around 6.10am saying the A429 between Wellesbourne and Barford had been closed.

This was due to a crash involving two vehicles.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “The road is likely to be blocked for the next few hours. Please reroute accordingly. Thank you for your patience.”

