Traffic: Busy south Warwickshire road set to be closed for hours after crash

A main route through south Warwickshire has been closed this morning (Friday August 22) after a crash.

Warwickshire Police issued a message at around 6.10am saying the A429 between Wellesbourne and Barford had been closed.

This was due to a crash involving two vehicles.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “The road is likely to be blocked for the next few hours. Please reroute accordingly. Thank you for your patience.”