Traffic delays: Brave passers-by help driver after vehicle ends up in ditch between Leamington and Rugby
Traffic is building up on a country road between Rugby and Leamington after a car ended up in a ditch.
Brave passers-by got out of their vehicles to help the driver and direct traffic following the incident on the B4453 between Princethorpe and the turn off to Bourton on Dunsmore (just before the Straight Mile).
At about 5.20pm, traffic started moving again in one direction but delays are still expected.