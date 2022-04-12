Traffic delays in south Warwickshire area due to crash on M40

Traffic is queueing between Gaydon and Banbury due to a crash on the M40.

Teams are carrying out emergency repairs on the M40 northbound between J11 A422 (Banbury) and J12 B4451 Gaydon Road (Gaydon) following the crash.

Lanes were closed on both the northbound and southbound sides - these lanes are expected to be closed until 8pm tonight.

This is having a knock-on effect on traffic in and around south Warwickshire roads.

UPDATE: M40 closed.

The M40 in Warwickshire is closed northbound between J11 and J12 due to a police led incident. Thames Valley Police and Central Motorway Police Group are currently in attendance and are being assisted by National Highways Traffic Officers.

Diversion Route - advise from National Highways

Road users are advise to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M40 at J11 then take the B430

Continue along the B430 then at the 5th roundabout take the exit for the B4100

Continue along the B4100 (northbound) then take the B4451