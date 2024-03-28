Traffic delays reported after motorway crash on the edge of Warwickshire
Warwickshire Police are currently at the scene
Traffic delays are being reported on the edge of Warwickshire after a crash this afternoon on the M42.
Warwickshire Police said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision on the M42 southbound at junction 3.
"The exit slip road is currently closed and is likely to remain for some time. Please avoid the area where possible and follow diversion signs."
Traffic reports shows delays on other nearby roads, including the M40 near Leamington and Warwick.