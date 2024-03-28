Traffic delays reported after motorway crash on the edge of Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Traffic delays are being reported on the edge of Warwickshire after a crash this afternoon on the M42.

Warwickshire Police said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision on the M42 southbound at junction 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The exit slip road is currently closed and is likely to remain for some time. Please avoid the area where possible and follow diversion signs."