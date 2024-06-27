Traffic delays reported in south Warwickshire following crash between car and motorbike

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jun 2024, 18:22 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 18:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Traffic delays are being reported in south Warwickshire following a crash between a car and a motorbike.

The collision happened on the A46 and ambulance services and police are at the scene.

Warwickshire Police said: "The road has been closed between Bishopton Island and the roundabout leading to Alcester Road and the A422 near Bannatyne Health Club and Spa Wildmoor.

"Traffic has been seriously affected in the area, so please plan your route accordingly.

"Thank you for your patience."

Update at 6.20pm: Police have now reopened the road.

Related topics:Traffic delaysWarwickshireWarwickshire PolicePoliceTraffic