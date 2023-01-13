Register
Traffic issues expected as emergency gas works take place on road between Leamington and Warwick from now and over weekend

A leak has been identified on a gas main which runs under the junction of Leam Road and Myton Road. Three-way traffic lights will be in place at the junction from now and over the weekend while repair work takes place.

By Oliver Williams
13 minutes ago
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 4:46pm
Temporary traffic lights will be in place on a main road in Leamington while work to repair a gas leak takes place over the weekend.

A leak has been identified on a gas main which runs under the junction of Leam Road and Myton Road.

Three-way lights will be in place at the junction from now (Friday January 13) and over the weekend while repair work takes place.

Three-way lights will be in place at the junction of Leam Road and Myton Road in Leamington from now and over the weekend while work to repair a gas leak takes place. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

The pipeline is part of a network that distributes gas to thousands of homes in the local area, for heating, hot water and cooking.

There should be no interruption to gas supply in the area, and the diversion will be signposted.

A spokesperson for gas network company Cadent, which is carrying out the work, said: “The leak is under control, but unfortunately due to its location we’ve had to install three-way traffic lights at the junction.

“We know that this will cause traffic issues in the local area, and we really appreciate everyone’s patience.“Once we’ve got down to the pipe and assessed the nature of the leak, we’ll have a much better idea how long this will take repair, please be assured we are working as quickly and as safely as possible”

