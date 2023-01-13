A leak has been identified on a gas main which runs under the junction of Leam Road and Myton Road. Three-way traffic lights will be in place at the junction from now and over the weekend while repair work takes place.

Three-way lights will be in place at the junction from now (Friday January 13) and over the weekend while repair work takes place.

The pipeline is part of a network that distributes gas to thousands of homes in the local area, for heating, hot water and cooking.

There should be no interruption to gas supply in the area, and the diversion will be signposted.

A spokesperson for gas network company Cadent, which is carrying out the work, said: “The leak is under control, but unfortunately due to its location we’ve had to install three-way traffic lights at the junction.