Traffic: Lane reopens on M40 near Warwick after road closure due to lorry fire

One lane on the M40 southbound has now reopened after the road was closed earlier due to a fire.

Earlier this afternoon (Friday January 3) National Highways said the M40 southbound was closed between J16 for Hockley Heath and J15 for Warwick because of a lorry fire.

One lane is said to now be open but the incident is still causing delays.

According to National Highways, the road is expected to be fulling reopened by 7pm.

The following diversion route has been given by National Highways:

Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M40 southbound at J16 and take the second exit, onto the A3400 towards Henley-in-Arden

Continue approximately 3 miles to the A4189 junction

At the A4189 junction turn left, towards Warwick

Travel along the A4189 for approximately 6.5 miles, to the junction with the B4463

At the B4463 junction turn right, towards Warwick

Stay on the B4463 to the junction with the A46

Take the second exit, towards the M40

Rejoin the M40 at J15