Traffic: Motorists urged to avoid A46 northbound near Kenilworth after crash
Motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes after a crash on the A46 northbound this afternoon (Friday February 28).
The incident was posted around 4pm by Warwickshire Police and involves two vehicles.
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We're currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision on the A46 northbound between Thickthorn and Stoneleigh roundabouts.
"The central reservation has been damaged.
"Please avoid the area and follow any diversions.”