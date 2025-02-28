Traffic: Motorists urged to avoid A46 northbound near Kenilworth after crash

Motorists are being urged to seek alternative routes after a crash on the A46 northbound this afternoon (Friday February 28).

The incident was posted around 4pm by Warwickshire Police and involves two vehicles.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We're currently at the scene of a two vehicle collision on the A46 northbound between Thickthorn and Stoneleigh roundabouts.

"The central reservation has been damaged.

"Please avoid the area and follow any diversions.”