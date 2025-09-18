Traffic: Motorists warned of further delays between Leamington and Warwick due to 'emergency works' at traffic hotspot

Motorists are being warned of delays on a main route near Leamington and Warwick due to 'emergency works' being carried out.

Motorists are being warned of further delays on a main route near Leamington and Warwick due to 'emergency works' being carried out.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire County Council issued the warning on September 17 about the A452 Queensway Roundabout - a busy area that already suffers from long queues of traffic.

The council advised that motorists to allow extra time or take alterative routes to avoid the delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “Please be aware that there are delays around the A452 Queensway roundabout due to lane closures while National Grid carries out emergency works in the area.

“This is not related to the recently completed Europa Way road improvement scheme by Warwickshire County Council.

“We advise drivers to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes where possible.

"Thank you for your patience while these works are completed.”

According to the one.network website, the lane closures and delays could continue until September 24 while National Grid completes ‘utility repair and maintenance works’.