Traffic queueing on the edge of Warwick area after huge car transporter fire

Onlookers got out of the vehicles after seeing huge plumes of smoke and flames

Traffic is queueing the Warwick area after a car transporter caught on fire.

Emergency crews are dealing with the incident on the Birmingham Road.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

Firefighters dealing with the car transporter fire.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue said: “Our firefighters are currently dealing with a large fire involving a transporter near the Hatton roundabout on Birmingham Road in Warwick. Currently three fire appliances and a water carrier are in attendance.

“Due to the smoke coming from the incident, we would advise anyone affected to close all windows and doors. We would also advise motorists to take an alternative route to reduce any backlog of traffic in and around the area, whilst our crews deal with the incident.”

