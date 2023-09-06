Traffic queues building on A46 between Warwickshire and Coventry due to crash

The crash involves several vehicles.

Traffic is building on the A46 between Warwickshire and Coventry due to a crash.

The crash happened between the A45 Stonebridge Highway the A46 (Tollbar End) around 8.30am this morning (Wednesday September 6) and involves several vehicles.

The A45 Stonebridge Highway has been closed in both directions an it is impacting traffic around the area – with many facing long delays.

Emergency services have been called to the scene an one person has been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a multi-vehicle RTC on the A45, near to Tollbar roundabout, at 8.36am.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered four occupants of the vehicles.