Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Drivers are facing long delays to the north-east of Rugby.

A crash on the M1 between junctions 18 and 19 is also causing queues on the nearby A5 and A426 between Rugby and Lutterworth.

Two lanes remain closed between Junctions 19 and 18 southbound after a van overturned.

Highways England currently says normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.45pm and 3pm.

