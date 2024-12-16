Traffic report: Long delays in the north of Rugby due to crash on Leicester Road - air ambulance at the scene

There are currently long delays on the Leicester Road in Rugby due to a crash.

There are currently long delays in the north of Rugby due to a crash on Leicester Road.

The A426 is closed both ways at Boughton Road (Mr Kipling roundabout), which is having an effect on local traffic - as well as traffic heading towards the M6 motorway. The air ambulance was called to the scene.

The incident happened after 8am this morning (Monday).

