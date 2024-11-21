Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A road near Kenilworth has been closed due to a serious crash.

The closure has been put in place in Cryfield Grange Lane.

Warwickshire Police said: “Emergency services were called to the incident at 1.27pm this afternoon, November 21.

“The road closure is in effect on the junction between Cryfield Grange Road and Crackley Lane and, on the other end, the junction with the A429 Kenilworth Road.”