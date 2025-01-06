Traffic: Section of A46 closed near Warwick due to crash and flooding
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A stretch of the road has been shut in both directions.
The crash happened around 5am.
According to National Highways the road is blocked and traffic is building around the area due to a crash which has happened between A4177 Birmingham Road and M40 J15 (Warwick / Longbridge Island).”
The AA Traffic alert also said that there is “congestion to all routes into Warwick.”
As well as the crash there are also flooding issues on the stretch of road.
Warwickshire Police said: “The northbound section has been shut at Sherbourne and Longbridge, while the southbound section has been shut from Stanks to prevent traffic from entering.”