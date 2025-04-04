Traffic still being affected by crash and road closure near Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Traffic is still being affected by a road closure near Rugby following a crash last night (Thursday).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened on the A426 by Draycote Water, and emergency services were at the scene last night.

Traffic and buses are still being diverted around the area this morning (Friday) and motorists are advised to please use an alternative route.

At this point, no details have been released about the crash.