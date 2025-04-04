Traffic still being affected by crash and road closure near Rugby
Traffic is still being affected by a road closure near Rugby following a crash last night (Thursday).
The collision happened on the A426 by Draycote Water, and emergency services were at the scene last night.
Traffic and buses are still being diverted around the area this morning (Friday) and motorists are advised to please use an alternative route.
At this point, no details have been released about the crash.