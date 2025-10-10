Traffic update: A46 closed following multiple vehicle crash south of Leamington and Warwick

The A46 is closed in both directions between Bishopton and Snitterfield following a multiple vehicle crash this afternoon (Friday).

Warwickshire Police said the road is likely to be closed for some time.

They added: "Please avoid the area north of Stratford between the Marraway Warwick Road junction and the Bishopton junction with Birmingham Road.

"We are on scene with our colleagues from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service."