The A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth has now fully reopened following a crash this morning.

Emergency services said no one was seriously injured in this morning's crash, which caused long delays in the area (as we reported earlier).

Ambulance crews said the crash involved two cars and an unhitched trailer between junctions 3 and 4 of the A46 at 6.37am.

"One ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients, both of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene," they said.