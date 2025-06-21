Traffic update: All lanes reopen on A45 near Ryton after earlier fire

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A45 near Ryton on Dunsmore.

All lanes on the A45 near Ryton have now been reopened after an earlier fire.

Warwickshire Police advised motorists earlier this morning (Saturday June 21) to avoid the A45 London Road just after the Ryton on Dunsmore roundabout heading towards Coventry after being called to the scene along with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue.

Police said the fire involved a caravan in a layby.

Previously there had been slow moving traffic in the area and one lane had been closed due to recovery work.

All lane have now been reopened.