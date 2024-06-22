Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major road near Leamington has reopened after crash involving a car and motorbike.

The crash happened on Saturday evening (June 22) on London Road near Stretton-on-Dunsmore near Rugby.

Warwickshire Police put a road closure put in place on the A45 between Ryton and the junction with the B4455 (the Fosseway).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...