Traffic Update: Major road near Leamington reopens after crash between car and motorbike
A major road near Leamington has reopened after crash involving a car and motorbike.
The crash happened on Saturday evening (June 22) on London Road near Stretton-on-Dunsmore near Rugby.
Warwickshire Police put a road closure put in place on the A45 between Ryton and the junction with the B4455 (the Fosseway).
During the road closure motorists were advised to avoid the area.