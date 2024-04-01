Traffic update: Motorway crash set to cause delays in north Warwickshire for most of the day
The M42 southbound between junctions 9 and 10 (near Kingsbury) is currently closed following a road traffic collision.
Emergency services said this incident may also affect northbound traffic on the M42 in this area, as well as other traffic in the north of the county.
Warwickshire Police said: "This closure is likely to continue until later today (April 1).
"Please find alternative routes where possible. Thank you for your patience."
The crash happened at around 11.30pm yesterday evening (March 31).
“We are looking to determine the events leading up to the collision,” said Warwickshire Police.
“If you were travelling down the M42 around this time, particularly if you have dashcam footage, saw a man walking down the side of the motorway, or witnessed anything else that could help with our investigation, please contact us citing Incident 382 of 31 March 2024:
- Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report
- By phone on 101
- Anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111