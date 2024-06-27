Traffic update: Part of motorway in Warwickshire remains closed following lorry fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Warwickshire are advised to allow more time to travel this morning as part of the M42 southbound near Tamworth remains closed following a lorry fire.

Due to the damage caused by the fire, the southbound carriageway, between junctions 10 (Tamworth) and 9 (Dunton), is expected to remain closed throughout the morning and into the afternoon as repairs and resurfacing will need to be carried out in both lanes.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "National Highways and emergency services were alerted to the HGV fire on the hard shoulder at around 1.30pm yesterday. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended, helping to remove the load of cardboard from the remains of the lorry and damping down before it could be taken away.

"However, the operation to remove the load from the vehicle was a slow process as the pallets of cardboard would reignite when moved, and despite the use of four grab wagons, the removal work took until around 5am.

"The vehicle has now been recovered, with the entire width of the carriageway needing to be resurfaced before it can safely reopen."

Diversion Route

Drivers are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M42 at junction 10 and take the A5 westbound Watling Street.

Continue along the A5 westbound to its junction with the A452, Bonehill Road.

Take the exit to the A453 southbound and continue to its junction with the A446, Bassetts Pole.

Take the exit to the A446 eastbound and continue to the M42 junction 9 to re-join.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time and use alternative routes if at all possible.