Traffic update: Stretch of M6 near Rugby reopens after earlier 'welfare incident'

A stretch of the M6 near Rugby has reopened after an earlier closure this afternoon (Saturday September 6).

Warwickshire Police said the closure had been put in place between junction 1 and junction 2 due to a ‘welfare incident’.

Around 3.30pm, the stretch of the motorway reopened.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “The incident has now been safely resolved and the road has been reopened. Thank you for everyone's patience.”