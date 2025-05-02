Traffic update: Warwick roads reopen after previous closure due to concern for man's welfare
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident in Emscote Road around 6.20am.
Police closed several roads while the incident was ongoing.
A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on Warwick Police Facebook team this morning about the incident earlier this morning.
They said: “There is currently a large emergency services presence in Warwick as we, along with the ambulance and fire service, respond to a concern for welfare for a man at an address on Emscote Road.
"There is not believed to be any risk to the wider community however road closures are in place close to the junction of All Saints Road.
"Please avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible. Thank you.”