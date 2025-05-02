Traffic: Warwick roads closed and emergency services called due to concern for man's welfare
Emergency services are currently are currently on the scene in Emscote Road.
Police said several roads have been closed nearby while the incident is ongoing.
A spokesperson from the Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team posted on Warwick Police Facebook team this morning.
They said: “There is currently a large emergency services presence in Warwick as we, along with the ambulance and fire service, respond to a concern for welfare for a man at an address on Emscote Road.
"There is not believed to be any risk to the wider community however road closures are in place close to the junction of All Saints Road.
"Please avoid the area and take an alternative route where possible. Thank you.”